“I've been using Parcel for months - switching from Dreamweaver I found a lot of common features we had been looking for, plus a whole lot more specific to email development. Would definitely recommend to anyone looking at a code editor made for email!”Jay OramEmail Coder & Interactive Email Specialist at Action Rocket
You just need a web browser – that’s it.
With full syntax highlighting support, easily read HTML inside of MSO comments.
Create your HTML, Text, and AMP versions right next to each other.
Upload images right next to your code for easy use.
See changes to your emails as you make them – no refresh required.
Click on any element in the preview to jump to that exact spot in the code.
Never leave the keyboard as the element you are editing is highlighted and scrolled into view.
Simulate visual impairments to ensure your emails are accessible to all of your subscribers.
Automatically inline your CSS with a single click and avoid the headache of manually inlining styles.
Prettify your code to export your HTML ready to be read by humans.
Minify your HTML to reduce the chance Gmail clips your message and have your message load faster.
Skip the FTP server and git. Add your team members to easily store all your emails in a central, cloud-based location.
Share an email to quickly get feedback, ask for help from fellow #emailgeeks, or demonstrate a new technique.
Interested? Sign up and start coding your first email in minutes.Sign up for free